Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 193,590 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.16% of Avient worth $53,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 35.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Avient by 21.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 81.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Avient stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $296,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVNT

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.