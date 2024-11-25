Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,562,227 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562,227 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Celsius were worth $43,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 56.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Celsius by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

