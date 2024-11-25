Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 334,701 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334,701 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $78,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,726,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,378,000 after purchasing an additional 762,291 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in MetLife by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 16,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 1.6 %

MET opened at $86.59 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

