Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $52,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $620,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,582.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,747.30. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $85.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

