Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$84.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.50.

Metro Price Performance

Metro Dividend Announcement

MRU opened at C$89.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

