Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $57.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.73.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,264.60. This trade represents a 50.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $215,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.