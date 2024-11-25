Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.45.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 109.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779,162 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after buying an additional 3,620,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,480,000 after buying an additional 2,388,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $81,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

