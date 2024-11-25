Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 955 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 95.5% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,178,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9,882.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 1.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

DG opened at $74.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

