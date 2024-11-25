Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 74.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BGR opened at $13.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.