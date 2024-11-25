Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,480 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 8.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 44,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.43.

SAIC opened at $124.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.32. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.62%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

