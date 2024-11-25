Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 1,996 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.10.

Vistra Trading Down 2.8 %

VST stock opened at $161.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $168.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

