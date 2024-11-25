Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKG. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4,576.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

BATS:ARKG opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

