Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $250,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 130,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 21,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 155,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $110.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.