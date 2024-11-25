Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3,544,900.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,055,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 235,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a current ratio of 90.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.41. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.17%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

