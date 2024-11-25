Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $223,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 44.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,774,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,664. The trade was a 41.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

