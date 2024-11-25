Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exelon by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Stock Performance
Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42.
Exelon Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.
Exelon Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
