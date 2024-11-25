Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

DBMF opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.