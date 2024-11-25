Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 3,163 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This represents a 88.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSCO opened at $6.50 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

