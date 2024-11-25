Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of GM opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Motors has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This represents a 52.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,021,556 shares of company stock valued at $55,974,057. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.