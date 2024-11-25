Morgan Stanley Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $104.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Shares of AEP stock opened at $97.59 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.