Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BJ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 4.3 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $63.73 and a twelve month high of $97.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 95.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

