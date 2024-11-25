Morgan Stanley Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $143.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

