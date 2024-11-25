Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $182.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,275. This represents a 10.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,962. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

