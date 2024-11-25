Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $25,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,342.20. This represents a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $474,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

