Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics
In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $25,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,342.20. This represents a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $474,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on DYN
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.10.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.
Dyne Therapeutics Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
