Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $166.45 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.48 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.