National Bankshares Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$84.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$93.00 to C$84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$94.77.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$67.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.75. BRP has a 52-week low of C$65.32 and a 52-week high of C$102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

