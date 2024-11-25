Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

NYSE MSM opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.87. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,199.08. This trade represents a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $4,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,849 shares in the company, valued at $126,761,435.64. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

