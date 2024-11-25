Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,988 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $532,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 174.6% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $220.23 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $183.90 and a 1-year high of $222.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.