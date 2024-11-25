Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,988 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $532,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 174.6% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $220.23 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $183.90 and a 1-year high of $222.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.