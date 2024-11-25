Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $108.03 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at $30,393,522. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,780,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Elastic by 993.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

