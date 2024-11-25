NeoVolta (NEOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 27th.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

NEOV opened at $5.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.50 million, a P/E ratio of -64.44 and a beta of -1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. NeoVolta has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.11.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on NeoVolta from $4.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

