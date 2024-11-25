NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXE. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.42.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE stock opened at C$12.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.48. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.04 and a 12 month high of C$12.51.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

