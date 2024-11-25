Norcros’ (NXR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Get Norcros alerts:

Norcros Stock Up 0.1 %

NXR stock opened at GBX 247.14 ($3.11) on Thursday. Norcros has a 1-year low of GBX 161 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 283 ($3.56). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £221.17 million, a P/E ratio of 823.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Norcros Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.