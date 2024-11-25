Nordstrom (JWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Nordstrom has set its FY25 guidance at $1.75-2.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.750-2.050 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE JWN opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

