Northland Capmk Forecasts Talkspace FY2024 Earnings

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Talkspace in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

TALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talkspace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

TALK stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $582.78 million, a P/E ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Talkspace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after buying an additional 84,933 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 2,480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 340,030 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the second quarter worth $38,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris acquired 23,100 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,741.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,657 shares in the company, valued at $839,056.27. This trade represents a 6.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

