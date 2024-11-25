NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,535.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,954 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

