NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $175.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.2 %

NVDA opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.01 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 600.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.