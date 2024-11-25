Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

OCSL opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 601.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

