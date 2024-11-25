Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

International General Insurance Trading Down 0.2 %

IGIC opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.21. International General Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

Institutional Trading of International General Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGIC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International General Insurance by 198.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 35.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in International General Insurance by 31.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 45,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

