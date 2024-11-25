OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) vs. Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectral AI and OrthoPediatrics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $18.06 million 1.22 -$20.85 million ($0.65) -1.83 OrthoPediatrics $148.73 million 4.29 -$20.97 million ($1.23) -21.41

Spectral AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectral AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 3 1 3.25 OrthoPediatrics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spectral AI and OrthoPediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Spectral AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 278.15%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.86%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI -40.78% N/A -77.87% OrthoPediatrics -15.00% -5.78% -4.80%

Risk & Volatility

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectral AI beats OrthoPediatrics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, SLIMTM Nail, The GAP Nail, The Free Gliding SCFE Screw System, GIROTM Growth Modulation System, PNP Tibia System, ApiFix Mid-C System, and Mitchell Ponseti. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

