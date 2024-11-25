PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $21.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.82.
PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Insider Transactions at PagerDuty
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 170.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PagerDuty Stock Up 4.2 %
PagerDuty stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
