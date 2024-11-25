Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $109.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Palomar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $110.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,185 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $312,798.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,141.52. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,814.40. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,326 shares of company stock worth $3,632,779. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 48.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 490.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

