Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 68.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $144.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

