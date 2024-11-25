Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in AutoNation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $172.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.45. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.35 and a 52-week high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

