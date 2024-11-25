Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 666.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4,103.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,731 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Exelon by 101.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after acquiring an additional 678,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exelon by 131.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 345,890 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

