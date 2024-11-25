Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Leidos by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Leidos by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $165.51 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.69.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

