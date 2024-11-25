PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 149,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 75.4% during the first quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 221,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

