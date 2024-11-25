Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.27.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. This trade represents a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

