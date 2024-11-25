Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CATX. UBS Group began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of CATX stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.52.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

