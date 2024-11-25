Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 826,891 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $2,695,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $39.33 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

