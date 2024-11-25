Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PECO opened at $39.33 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 267.39%.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.