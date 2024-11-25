Pinstripes (PNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. On average, analysts expect Pinstripes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pinstripes Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:PNST opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Pinstripes has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $16.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Pinstripes
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
