Pinstripes (PNST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Pinstripes alerts:

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. On average, analysts expect Pinstripes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinstripes Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PNST opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Pinstripes has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pinstripes from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Pinstripes from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNST

About Pinstripes

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.